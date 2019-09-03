Took ‘women’s cricket to another level,’ wishes pour as Mithali Raj announces T20I retirement

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement from T20I cricket on Tuesday to focus on upcoming 50-over World Cup 2021. Mithali retired as India’s highest T20I run-scorer with 2,364 runs from 84 innings at an average 37.52 including 17 half-centuries. The 36-year-old led India in 32 T20Is including World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).

Also, Mithali retires as sixth-highest T20I run-scorer. The Rajasthan-born cricketer was the first Indian cricketer (male or female) to breach the 2,000-run mark in T20I cricket.

Cricket fraternity congratulated Mithali on an illustrious T20I career:

Congratulations Mithali! Well played! Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense and will continue to remain; even as you quit the T20 format. @M_Raj03 @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 3, 2019

Well played to the great @M_Raj03 as she retires from T20 internationals. One of the pioneers. Looking forward to one final charge at the World Cup in 2021. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2019

One of players who has taken the women’s game to another level. Though surely @M_Raj03 you are looking for one last swan song in 50 overs?! https://t.co/Ni5gK5f2kw — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 3, 2019

“After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best,” she said while announcing her retirement.

“I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women,” Raj said.