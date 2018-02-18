Mithali Raj slips to third position in ICC Women’s batting rankings

Mithali Raj has slipped down to the third position in ICC rankings. Mithali Raj has slipped down to the third position in ICC rankings.

After an average performance in the three ODIs against South Africa in February, Mithali Raj has slipped to the third position in ICC Women’s batting ranking. Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry, who is the top-rated allrounder as per the rankings, climbed up to become the No. 1 batsmen in women’s ODIs. Ellyse, who impressed with her performance in the women’s Ashes, scoring an unbeaten 213 against England in Testm and then hammering 110 runs in 3 matches at an average of 36.66 in ODIs, was also awarded the Belinda Clark award for Australia’s women’s cricketer of the year earlier this week.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning climbed up the rankings and reached no. 2 spot as the veteran Raj slipped to No.3 position. The right-hand batswoman registered scores of 45, 20 and 4 against South Africa as India went on to win the series 2-1. The 37-year old has found some form back in the T20Is, scoring 54* and 76* to take her side to victories in the first two T20Is.

Australia Women will tour India in March and the series might become a fiery contest between Raj, Lanning and Perry for the No.1 position in ICC rankings.

Apart from Raj, India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur also dropped down in the list, going from fifth to seventh place. Smriti Mandhana, who scored a century against South Africa in the 2nd ODI, moved up 14 places to reach 21st position in the table.

India have won the first T20Is of the 5-match T20I series against South Africa. The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday.

