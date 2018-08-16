Mithali Raj ‘silences’ troll who questioned her over late Independence Day message

Mithali Raj is playing for India Blue in Challengers’ Trophy in Bengaluru. (File) Mithali Raj is playing for India Blue in Challengers’ Trophy in Bengaluru. (File)

India Women’s Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj on Thursday silenced a troll who criticised her for a delay in posting the Independence Day message. India celebrated its 72nd year of Independence. Raj, on Thursday, wrote on Twitter: “Wishing India, freedom from hunger, poverty, discrimination, sexism, abuse & greed. We have had 72 years to build ourselves in the manner we want to be defined. Are we close? Lives were lost so we could breathe free. Let’s honour those sacrifices. Jai Hind.”

But a user named who goes by the name Manoj on Twitter criticised the 35-year old for a delay in posting the message. “Independence day over http://mam.As a celebrity this is not good,” he replied to Raj’s tweet.

Independence day over https://t.co/8l4daWaafd a celebrity this is not good. — Manoj (@maverick_manoj) 15 August 2018

In her reply to the user, Raj said that she has been on a national duty, and hence was late in posting her message. “I’m honored that you think I’m a celebrity. I’m merely an athlete on national duty since 1999. We have the challenger’s trophy going on and I don’t have the phone with me on the field or off it on Match days,” she wrote.

Raj further added asked if the reason was good enough. “Hope that’s a good enough reason for the delay? Happy Independence Day,” she added.

I’m honored that you think I’m a celebrity. I’m merely an athlete on national duty since 1999. We have the challengers trophy going on and I don’t have the phone with me on the field or off it on Match days. Hope that’s a good enough reason for the delay? Happy Independence Day. https://t.co/nCJkkXEOyV — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 16 August 2018

Raj is currently participating in the Women’s Challenger Trophy in Bangalore, playing for India Blue. On Wednesday, she scored 51 runs but failed to pull off a win for her side as India Red won by 7 runs in a rain-affected match.

