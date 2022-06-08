scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
‘You are a role model’: Wishes pour in as Mithali Raj announces retirement

Mithali Raj on Wednesday has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 8, 2022 3:24:07 pm
Mithali Raj retires

On Wednesday, Indian Women’s cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket. She is the leading run-getter in ODIs as she has scored 7805 runs in the format.

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India’s ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.”

After announcing her retirement, Twitter went crazy as fans, and former cricketers started wishing Mithali for her outstanding career.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble wished Mithali Raj on her glorious career. He tweeted, “You are a role model and an inspiration to many. Wishing you the very best in your second innings”.

