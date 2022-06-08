‘You are a role model’: Wishes pour in as Mithali Raj announces retirement

On Wednesday, Indian Women’s cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket. She is the leading run-getter in ODIs as she has scored 7805 runs in the format.

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India’s ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.”

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

After announcing her retirement, Twitter went crazy as fans, and former cricketers started wishing Mithali for her outstanding career.

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on a glorious career. You are a role model and an inspiration to many. Wishing you the very best in your second innings 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 8, 2022

Captain. Legend. Inspiration! 🔝 👏@M_Raj03 – your contribution towards the game remains one of its kind and your impact is everlasting.🙌 🙌 We wish you all the best for the journey ahead. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/8SQ9IVBOJz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 8, 2022

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women’s team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

To play for India 🇮🇳 is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing.

You have been a pillar to Women’s Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.

Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03. https://t.co/jVHmMTW2YP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2022

Congratulations on a marvellous career @M_Raj03 🙌 You’ve been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead 😊👏 https://t.co/VuHla1691e — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 8, 2022