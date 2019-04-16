Toggle Menu
Mithali Raj named Indian team’s goodwill ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/mithali-raj-named-indian-teams-goodwill-ambassador-for-street-child-cricket-world-cup-5678935/

Mithali Raj named Indian team’s goodwill ambassador for Street Child Cricket World Cup

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj joins former captain Saurav Ganguly and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in supporting the team.

Mithali Raj
Earlier, PTC India Financial Services Ltd. announced its support for the team to create national and international visibility of children. (Source: PTI/File)

Ace cricketer Mithali Raj has been named as the goodwill ambassador of the Indian team for the Street Child Cricket World Cup.

Captain of India’s woman ODI side, Mithali joins former captain Saurav Ganguly and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in supporting the team.

Mithali said, “I am excited to join the Street Child Cricket World Cup as a goodwill ambassador for Team India. As an athlete, I know the true potential that sports can play in not just changing a child’s reality, but also garnering public support for children who live on the streets.

“India has over 20 lakh street connected children and there lies our nation’s untapped potential. As a woman cricketer, I am super thrilled to see that this tournament is gender equal – boys and girls will play together.”

Earlier, PTC India Financial Services Ltd. announced its support for the team to create national and international visibility of children.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ambati Rayudu shares World Cup plans after getting snubbed
2 Ambati Rayudu's omission should be debated more than Rishabh Pant, says Gautam Gambhir
3 India have a strong side for the World Cup, says Shikhar Dhawan