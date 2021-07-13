scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read

Mithali Raj loses top spot to Stafanie Taylor in ICC ODI batters’ rankings

Stafanie Taylor recaptured the number one position in batting as well as in the list of all-rounders after a superb effort in the first ODI in Coolidge that helped the West Indies win by five wickets against Pakistan.

By: PTI | Dubai |
July 13, 2021 4:12:04 pm
india vs england womens, ind vs eng, india vs england women odi live score, live score, cricket score, live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, ind vs eng w, ind vs eng w live score, ind vs eng women's odi live score 2021, ind vs eng women's odi live score, ind vs eng women's 2nd odi live score, india vs england women's live score, india vs england women 2nd odi live score, india vs england women's odi, india vs england women's odi live score, india vs england women's odi live streaming, ind vs ENG w live streaming, ind w vs eng w live score, mithali rajSkipper Mithali Raj has scored three half-centuries in the series (AP)

India captain and star batter Mithali Raj was on Tuesday dethroned from the top spot by West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Taylor recaptured the number one position in batting as well as in the list of all-rounders after a superb effort in the first ODI in Coolidge that helped the West Indies win by five wickets against Pakistan.

Taylor’s Player of the Match effort of three for 29 and an unbeaten 105 have helped her ascend all three lists. She has gained four positions and displaced Mithali from the top of the batters’ list.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She also gained three places to reach 16th position among bowlers and is up two places to first among all-rounders, replacing Ellyse Perry of Australia.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Veteran Jhulan Goswami is at fifth among bowlers while Deepti Sharma also occupies the fifth spot among all-rounders.

In the T20I Player Rankings, Natalie Sciver of England has progressed two places to ninth among batters after a knock off 55 in the first match while India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is up two places to 37th.

In the bowlers’ list, Poonam Yadav (up five places to seventh) and Shikha Pandey (up eight places to 27th) are the main gainers for India while England’s Freya Davis has gained two slots and is now 64th.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Yashpal sharma
Old pictures of India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 13: Latest News

X