Mithali Raj becomes leading run-getter in women’s international cricket

Mithali Raj crossed England’s Charlotte Edwards as the highest scorer in women’s international cricket in the 3rd ODI against England on Saturday. India are chasing 220 to win.

She has 669 runs in Tests, 7244* runs in ODIs and 2364 runs in T20Is.

RECORD🚨: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women’s international cricket across formats. She goes past England’s Charlotte Edwards. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

The previous highest scorer in women’s cricket was Charlotte Edwards, who has 10,273 runs in international cricket. Edwards and Raj are the only two women with more than 10000 runs in international cricket.

Two Indians now have the highest tally of runs in international cricket — Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj — both of whom co-incidentally made their Indian debuts at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

