Mithali Raj shuts down troll for questioning her language preference

While celebrities have learnt to ignore trolls on social media, Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj taught a lesson or two to one of her Twitter followers for criticising her over her language preference.

Advertising

On Monday, the Mithali-led side beat South Africa by six runs in a thrilling third ODI in Vadodara to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. India were able to defend a modest 146 by bowling out South Africa for 140 in 48 overs.

Spinners Ekta Bisht (3/32 in 10 overs), Deepti Sharma (2/24 in 10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/22 in 10) were the architect of the win that reaffirmed India’s supremacy over South Africa, who also lost the preceding six-game T20 series.

Congratulating her for ‘leading the team with distinction and completing 20 wonderful years in International Cricket,’ Sachin Tendulkar acknowledged the team’s performance in a tweet. Responding to the post, Mithali wrote, “It feels nice to be acknowledged by a person who I have looked up to all my life. Thank you champion.”

It feels nice to be acknowledged by a person who I have looked up to all my life .. thank you champion ??. https://t.co/8BNwW2xf6j — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

However, a Twitter user called ‘Sugu’ mocked Mithali for not using her mother tongue Tamil and instead speaking in English, Telugu and Hindi. He further wrote, “She didn’t gave any interview in Tamil. Not even single word speak in Tamil during many events. Just like actress knows few Tamil.”

Advertising

Mithali, however, gave it right back to the troll saying that his constant criticism keeps her going. Responding in Tamil, Mithali wrote, “Tamil is my mother tongue. I speak Tamil well. I am proud to live in Tamil Nadu.”

The 36-year old completed the rest of her tweet in English, saying, “but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu ,you constant criticism on each and every post of mine ,you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going.”

????? ??? ???? ????..

???? ????? ?????? ????????..

???????? ??????? ?????? ??????.. but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu ,you constant criticism on each and every post of mine ,you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going https://t.co/udOqOO2ejx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

Mithali also took inspiration from Taylor Swift’s recent song ‘Calm Down’ and shut down the troll by dedicating it to him.

Also, I would like to dedicate @vasugi29 a very famous song by a strong independent woman I admire a lot . Enjoy :) https://t.co/o34CtfCZCB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

Mithali, who scored an important half-century in the 2nd ODI, announced her retirement from T20Is before the South Africa series.