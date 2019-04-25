Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami have a blast at The Kapil Sharma Show

Toggle Menu
Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Veda Krishnamurthy attended the Kapil Sharma Show as special guests and had a blast at the show.

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Veda Krishnamurthy at the Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Mithali Raj Twitter)

Indian cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Veda Krishnamurthy attended the Kapil Sharma Show as special guests and had a blast at the show. The cricketers shared images from their time at the set with Mithali saying, “If only all our evenings were filled with laughter.”

This is Mithali and Jhulan’s second appearance at the Kapil Sharma Show, featuring in the TV show’s 2017 edition along with Harmanpreet Kaur.

Sharing images on her official Twitter handle, Mithali wrote, “If only all our evenings were filled with laughter! On the sets of the @KapilSharmaK9 show with the man himself, @JhulanG10 & @vedakmurthy08 – coming soon to brighten up your evening!”

Jhulan Goswami said, “So much fun shooting with @KapilSharmaK9, @vedakmurthy08 and @mithaliraj last evening for the Kapil Sharma Show.”

Here is a preview of the show:

The winning team of 1983 World Cup were also invited by the Comedian on his show earlier. The guests had recalled their golden memories on the show.

