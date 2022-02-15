Commentator Isabelle Westbury and Indian cricketer VR Vanitha in war of words over Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj-led Team India lost the second ODI against New Zealand by three wickets and have now conceded a 0-2 lead in the five-match series. Commentator and Journalist Isabelle Westbury and Indian batter VR Vanitha were involved in a heated row over Mithali Raj, following India’s three-wicket loss against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Mithali, who have scored consecutive half-centuries in the first two games — 59 and 66 not out was severely criticised by former England cricketer turn commentator Isabelle Westbury.

Isabelle lashed out at Mithali on Twitter by saying, “Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket right now.”

Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket rnow. #NZvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

VR Vanitha, who has played six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India went berserk on her reply to Isabelle Westbury.

The 31-year-old seasoned opener wrote, “There is only the ‘BEST’ to it. Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket, it will do you a world of good to worry about England. They were drubbed by the Aussies.”

There is only the ‘BEST’ to it . Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket , it will do you a world of good to worry about England . They were drubbed by the Aussies . — Vanitha VR || ವನಿತಾ.ವಿ.ಆರ್ (@ImVanithaVR) February 15, 2022

To which Isabelle, who has played one ODI for England responded. She said: “Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that’s okay? Imo Mithali’s both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India’s progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion?

Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that’s okay? Imo Mithali’s both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India’s progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion? And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe… pic.twitter.com/1e1N8m3wA9 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

“And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe.”

VR Vanitha lamented with another furious reply and asked the British cricket commentator about her own playing records. She said: “Sorry just asking how many international games have you played? Didn’t find your stats on Wikipedia. You still haven’t got rid of your colonial mindset telling India what to do. Get yourself together Brit!!”

Also had a look at your so called article . You don’t mention any players name . Decent there , Indecent here . Leave the Growth of Indian cricket in the hands of Indians . — Vanitha VR || ವನಿತಾ.ವಿ.ಆರ್ (@ImVanithaVR) February 15, 2022

Earlier today, Deepti Sharma took 4 for 52 while her spin colleagues Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Harmanpreet Kaur took a wicket apiece.

Sorry, I digress. Zero, zilch, nada, niente. I think my dad was correct when he said I was better off the pitch than on it. I will, umm, I guess hold my, umm, colonial (did we actually go there? Ah, we did. Verging on Godwin’s Law?) mindset to, err, myself? PS #mithaliout (😬) — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

But India failed in the pace department with Pooja Vastrakar and debutant Simran Bahadur leaking runs without taking any wickets.

The presence of Goswami, rested from this game to try out new talent, could have made the difference after Indian batters rose to the occasion to set a stiff target of 271 for New Zealand despite the continued absence of star opener Smriti Mandhana, who on Tuesday came out of her extended stay in quarantine.

But Amelia Kerr made the difference with her unbeaten 119 off 135 balls with the help of seven fours as New Zealand surpassed the target with one over to spare by reaching 273 for 7.