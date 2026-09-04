Mithali Raj heaps praise on Smriti Mandhana: ‘Watched you grow…’

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Smriti Mandhana broke records on Thursday with a brilliant 124-run innings against Hong Kong. She surpassed Meg Lanning for the most centuries in women’s cricket with her 18th. With a couple of sublime sixes, she also surpassed former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs to become the highest run-scorer.
“Well deserved, @mandhana_smriti! I have watched you grow from a young player into one of the finest batters India has produced,” Mithali tweeted on Thursday night.
“I did not know all of this happened. It is really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from,” Mandhana said at the innings break.
Mandhana reached the milestone in her 303rd international innings. The elegant left-hander now sits at the top of the all-time list, ahead of New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (10,740 runs) and the retired Mithali.
Mandhana also recorded her 93rd 50-plus score in women’s international cricket, equalling Mithali Raj’s record for the joint-most by any player in the world. Her 37th 50-plus score in WT20Is is already a record, with the next best being 33 by Australia’s Beth Mooney.
Her 124 is the highest individual score in Women’s Asia Cup history, bettering Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024. Her 124 is also the highest score by an Indian player in WT20Is. The elegant left-hander broke numerous records as she also became the first Indian to score multiple tons in WT20Is.
Mandhana’s record-breaking feat is the latest addition to a stellar career that has seen her become the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 280 innings. She is also the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.
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