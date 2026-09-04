Mithali Raj heaps praise on Smriti Mandhana: ‘Watched you grow…’

Smriti Mandhana broke records on Thursday with a brilliant 124-run innings against Hong Kong. She surpassed Meg Lanning for the most centuries in women’s cricket with her 18th. With a couple of sublime sixes, she also surpassed former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs to become the highest run-scorer.

“Well deserved, @mandhana_smriti! I have watched you grow from a young player into one of the finest batters India has produced,” Mithali tweeted on Thursday night.

“I did not know all of this happened. It is really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from,” Mandhana said at the innings break.