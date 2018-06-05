Women’s Asia Cup T20: $250 for Player-of-the-Match winners Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur received USD 250 as prize money. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur received USD 250 as prize money.

Prize money disparity between male and female cricketers was on full display at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia when India’s star player Mithali Raj got a meagre $250 for being the player of the match.

In their opening game against the hosts, former India captain Mithali Raj scored an unbeaten 97 and set up her team’s victory. India won the game by 142 after bowling out Malaysia for 27 runs. Raj was named player-of-the-match. In the second game of the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur earned the player of the match award. Both Raj and Kaur were given prize money as low as US $250 (approximately Rs 16,778).

The disparity between the two did not go down well with netizens and they went all out in criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India will play Sri Lanka in their fourth game on Thursday and then the big game against Pakistan will be played on Saturday. India vs Pakistan will begin at 7 am IST.

India won the first game by 142 runs after bowling out Malaysia for 27 runs. Mithali was the star of the match and was later given the award. She fell short of the century by three runs. India played their second game against Thailand and beat them comprehensively. They are a win away from securing their place in the final of the this tournament.

