Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian cricketer to cross 2000 T20I runs

Mithali Raj is the first Indian cricketer across genders to cross the 2000-run mark in T20 International cricket. Virat Kohli is closest to her with 1983 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 7, 2018 5:27:59 pm
india vs south africa, india women vs south africa women live, ind vs sa live, india vs south africa live cricket score, ind vs sa live score, Live Streaming, Live Cricket Score, Live streaming of India vs South Africa women's third T20, indian express Mithali Raj has scored successive fifties in the series. (BCCI Women/Twitter)
Related News

Mithali Raj on Thursday became the first Indian cricketer to cross 2000 runs on T20 International cricket. Raj, who is currently playing for India in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia, scored 23 off 33 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka during which she reached the milestone. No other Indian cricketer has crossed the 2000-run-mark with men’s team captain Virat Kohli being coming next with 1983 runs.

Raj is also only the seventh woman cricketer to score more than 2000 career runs in the shortest format of the game. England great Charlotte Edwards tops the table with 2605 runs. Those closest to Raj are West Indies’ Deandra Dottin with 2039 runs and England’s Sarah Taylor 2091 runs. In 2017, Mithali Raj became the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI cricket and she remains at the top of the table with 6373 runs.

India have thus far won three of the four matches they have played so far in the Asia Cup. They currently top their group with six points and 2.709 and play Pakistan next.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 