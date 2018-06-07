Mithali Raj becomes first Indian cricketer to cross 2000 T20I runs

Mithali Raj has scored successive fifties in the series. (BCCI Women/Twitter) Mithali Raj has scored successive fifties in the series. (BCCI Women/Twitter)

Mithali Raj on Thursday became the first Indian cricketer to cross 2000 runs on T20 International cricket. Raj, who is currently playing for India in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia, scored 23 off 33 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka during which she reached the milestone. No other Indian cricketer has crossed the 2000-run-mark with men’s team captain Virat Kohli being coming next with 1983 runs.

Raj is also only the seventh woman cricketer to score more than 2000 career runs in the shortest format of the game. England great Charlotte Edwards tops the table with 2605 runs. Those closest to Raj are West Indies’ Deandra Dottin with 2039 runs and England’s Sarah Taylor 2091 runs. In 2017, Mithali Raj became the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI cricket and she remains at the top of the table with 6373 runs.

India have thus far won three of the four matches they have played so far in the Asia Cup. They currently top their group with six points and 2.709 and play Pakistan next.

