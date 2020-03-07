Mithali Raj bats in a saree, shares message with India team ahead of World Cup final

Mithali Raj bats in a saree (Instagram/Mithali Raj) Mithali Raj bats in a saree (Instagram/Mithali Raj)

Mithali Raj, who had led the Indian team to the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday showing her batting in a saree. The video, showing her playing her strokes dressed in traditional Indian attire, has gone viral since then.

The video had a message from Mithali for the Indian team which will play the T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. “Let’s show the world that we can do it too. Come on, Team India, let’s bring the trophy home,” she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur is aiming to lead India to a maiden Women’s World Cup crown at the MCG on Sunday.

Having been posted ahead of Women’s Day, the video also celebrates Mithali having lived life on her own terms. “Be a lady, they said,” reads a caption on the video as Mithali bats in a saree.

The text further says, “Every saree talks more than you and I know! It never tells you to fit in, it makes you stand out. This Women’s day, #StartSomethingPriceless and show the world that we can do it too. It’s time you start living life #OnYourTerms.”

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and is the only woman to have had an international career lasting more than 20 years. She retired from the T20 format in 2019 to focus on ODIs.

