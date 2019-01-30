Mitchell Starc’s criticism unfair in my eyes, says Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon defended Mitchell Starc ahead of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, saying criticism of Australia’s main strike bowler was ‘unfair’ and that he has got everyone’s support in the change room.

Advertising

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Lyon said, “I don’t understand all the criticism, to be honest. He has 200 Test wickets, so if anyone can get 200 Test wickets you must know what you are doing… Mitch has got all of my support and everyone’s support in that change room, so it is pretty unfair criticism in my eyes.”

Among those criticising Starc has been national selector Mark Waugh, who said that the 29-year old ‘needs to get his act together and start getting some wickets’ or risk replacement. “I think as the season’s got longer his form has actually dropped off even more,” Waugh spoke on Sky Sports Radio. “He’s got to start getting some wickets and getting some balls in the right areas.”

Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and Lyon wants a cleansweep by securing another victory when the second Test kicks off on Friday.

Advertising

“I’m worried about coming out here and making sure that each and every Australian plays our role and performs to the best of our ability, and making sure that we can get another win for Australian fans,” he said.