Watch: Mitchell Starc gets a wicket and Alyssa Healy hits a 4 at same moment

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are setting couple goals of a different level. On Sunday, a Twitter video was uploaded by commentator Lisa Sthalekar which showed Starc taking a wicket in the Ashes and his wife Healy smashing a four against the West Indies – at the exact same moment.

So Starc gets a wicket & at the same time 2948 kms Healy smacks a 4. Love watching them both!! pic.twitter.com/ANzWQNprre — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 8, 2019

Starc and Healy, two Australian cricketers playing for the men’s and women’s teams respectively, tied the knot in April 15, 2016. The power couple met when they were nine-year-olds, during a match in which they were playing against each other in the Northern District Junior Cricket Association. The two later shared wicketkeeping duties in a U-11 team which was coached by Starc’s father Paul Starc.

Advertising

Starc is bowling for Australia on Day 5 of the 4th Ashes Test, as the visitors are pushing for a victory in Manchester.

Meanwhile, 3000 kilometres away from the action in England, Alyssa Healy is representing Australia against West Indies in Antigua. She has got Australia off to a blistering start, batting at a strike rate of 150, in the ongoing 2nd ODI of the bilateral series.