Watch: Mitchell Starc takes 10 wickets for 60 runs in Sheffield Shield match

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on Tasmania batsmen in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney, helping New South Wales to an easy win on Monday. Starc bagged five-wicket hauls in both the innings after a dismal show in the previous match against Queensland taking just one wicket.

Starc got the wicket of his Test skipper Tim Paine and Mathew Wade in the first innings. He took five wickets for 40 runs in the first innings from 24.3 overs. He was even dangerous in the second innings taking five wickets for just 20 runs in 19.5 overs.

The 29-year-old finished the match with 10 wickets for just 60 runs. He bowled 10 maiden overs in the second innings and 14 overall.

Some cracking deliveries here from Mitchell Starc, who finished with a match haul of 10-60!@MarshGlobal | #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/gu8VeP2o3p — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 21, 2019

Earlier, Tasmania skipper Wade won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Alex Doolan and Beau Webster scored half-centuries but Tasmania managed to post 268 in the first innings.

Steve Smith scored a century in New South Wales’ first innings after getting out for a duck in the previous match. Moises Henriques scored a century too and shared a 197-run partnership for the third wicket in the first innings.

David Warner registered a single-digit score and apart from Smith, Henriques, none of the batsmen failed to make a mark as New South Wales posted 364 in their first innings, taking a lead of 94 runs.

In the second innings, Tasmania were bundled out for 140 with Wade’s 40 being the top-score. New South Wales chased down the total with ease registering a comprehensive win by eight wickets.

Australia’s new-ball seamer played just one Test in the Ashes 2019 taking four wickets. He is expected to open the bowling alongside Pat Cummins as Sri Lanka tour Australia for the three-Test series.