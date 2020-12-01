‘His standards are higher than other bowlers’: Aaron Finch defends Mitchell Starc

Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc in action during the 2nd ODI vs India (AP)

Australia skipper has backed Mitchell Starc, who has not been at his best so far in the ongoing series vs India. Finch said that while it is true Starc has not been at his best, his usual standards are a lot higher than most other bowlers in the world.

“I think he’s going OK,” the limited overs skipper told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the 3rd ODI, Reuters reported.

“He hasn’t been at his very best and you have to understand that his standards are a lot higher than what you expect from most other people because of how dominant he’s been the last eight, nine years — especially in the white-ball formats,” Finch said.

Last year, Starc picked up 27 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.59. This year, he has picked up just 12 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 54.25.

Talking about his star bowler’s form, Finch said there is no question of having a rethink about his place in the XI at the moment but that the team will try to use him differently.

“There will be some conversations had today about what we can do slightly different, whether it’s a tactical thing, when we’re using him through the innings. But there’s definitely no panic stations from my point of view,” he said.

