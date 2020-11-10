WATCH: Mitchell Starc denied century in Sheffield Shield, throws bat in frustration

Mitchell Starc plays for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield. (Screengrab)

Mitchell Starc had a meltdown in New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Adelaide on Tuesday after his captain declared the innings before the pacer could complete his first-ever first-class century.

In the first innings, Tasmania went out to bat first and put up 239-all out on the scoreboard. New South Wales dominated the second day with two centuries from Nick Larkin (161) and Moises Henriques (113).

Starc, along with all-rounder Sean Abbott, maintained the Blues’ momentum on the third day as they guided their team’s total to 522/6. After Abbott reached triple figures, New South Wales captain Peter Nevill declared the innings.

Starc, who was on 86* off 132 balls, was visibly furious that he wasn’t given the chance to score his own ton. As he left the field, the 30-year-old let out his frustration by hurling his bat on the ground and did the same with his gloves inside the changing area.

Even after making 103 appearances for Australia and New South Wales, Starc is yet to score a first-class century, and he was just 14 runs away from reaching the milestone. He had hit nine fours and a single six.

The Australian pacer came awfully close in 2013 when he was dismissed for 99 playing against India in Mohali.

The third day ended with Tasmania being reduced to 26/2 after 13 overs in their chase of 348. Starc bowled four overs, but went for 16 runs and claimed neither of the two wickets.

