Delhi Capitals suffer blow as Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2026 start due to workload management

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Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, becoming the latest in a long line of Aussie players set to sit out the opening half of the tournament.
With Cricket Australia taking a cautious approach to managing its pacers ahead of a gruelling international schedule, Delhi Capitals will be without their ace speedster for the first few games, according to a report by cricket.com.au.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will also miss the IPL’s opening phase under the same workload management plan. The trio’s availability will depend on their progress through return-to-play protocols over the next few weeks.
Starc, picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore, was a vital cog in their pace attack.
Fellow Australian quicks Nathan Ellis and Jack Edwards have also been ruled out due to injuries. Ellis, who was slated to lead the pace attack for Chennai Super Kings, suffered a hamstring injury and won’t recover in time, forcing the franchise to explore alternatives. Edwards, a seam-bowling all-rounder bought for INR 3 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad, will miss the IPL with a foot injury.
Having featured in all five Ashes Tests before turning out in the latter stages of the Big Bash League, Starc’s workload has been a key factor for Cricket Australia. While the 36-year-old stepped away from T20Is last year, he remains central to Australia’s plans in the longer formats. With a packed stretch that could see Australia play up to 21 Tests in a 12-month window from August, including tours of South Africa, India and England, followed by the 2027 ODI World Cup, the board has opted for a conservative approach for their quicks.
Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said last month that Cummins and Hazlewood’s availability for the IPL but not the World Cup was purely a “timing issue”.
“If it was in reverse, the IPL was first and the World Cup was second, then they’d be missing the IPL to play in the World Cup. It’s not going to be frustrating for us at all. We know their commitment to want to play and succeed for Australia,” Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.