Delhi Capitals suffer blow as Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2026 start due to workload management

Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals bowls in the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Photo: Sportzpics for IPL)

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, becoming the latest in a long line of Aussie players set to sit out the opening half of the tournament.

With Cricket Australia taking a cautious approach to managing its pacers ahead of a gruelling international schedule, Delhi Capitals will be without their ace speedster for the first few games, according to a report by cricket.com.au.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will also miss the IPL’s opening phase under the same workload management plan. The trio’s availability will depend on their progress through return-to-play protocols over the next few weeks.