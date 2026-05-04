How Mitchell Starc has revitalised DC bowling attack: ‘His presence gives others confidence’

Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals dliver ball during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on May 1, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways after three successive losses when they aced a big chase against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, and the inclusion of a genuine legend of the game may have something to do with it.

Mitchell Starc played for the first time this season in Jaipur, and his three wickets – one in the first over and two towards the end of the innings – kept the total to something which DC could chase down.

Bowling coach Munaf Patel was relieved to have Starc at his disposal, especially after his team failed to defend 264 against the Punjab Kings. “It’s vital to have a wicket-taker inside the Powerplay, as that’s key to prevent a team from getting a really big score. Early wickets change the scenario completely,” the former India seamer said on the eve of the game against Chennai Super Kings.