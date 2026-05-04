How Mitchell Starc has revitalised DC bowling attack: ‘His presence gives others confidence’
Mitchell Starc played for the first time this season in Jaipur, and his three wickets – one in the first over and two towards the end of the innings – kept the total to something which DC could chase down.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 4, 2026 11:29 PM IST
Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals dliver ball during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on May 1, 2026. (CREIMAS)
Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways after three successive losses when they aced a big chase against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, and the inclusion of a genuine legend of the game may have something to do with it.
Mitchell Starc played for the first time this season in Jaipur, and his three wickets – one in the first over and two towards the end of the innings – kept the total to something which DC could chase down.
Bowling coach Munaf Patel was relieved to have Starc at his disposal, especially after his team failed to defend 264 against the Punjab Kings. “It’s vital to have a wicket-taker inside the Powerplay, as that’s key to prevent a team from getting a really big score. Early wickets change the scenario completely,” the former India seamer said on the eve of the game against Chennai Super Kings.
Not only does Starc get wickets himself, but he also helps those around him get better. “Bowling partnerships are key, and that’s what was missing for us in the previous matches. He’s the captain of our bowling unit, and his presence gives confidence to the other players,” Munaf said.
In this season’s IPL, which has turned into a prolonged run-fest, bowlers can quickly get demoralised, especially if results don’t go their way. In such a case, the role of the bowling coach becomes important, but Munaf admits there’s only so much he can do.
“I try to motivate them, but once they go on the ground, they are on their own. I can’t do anything if they don’t bowl to their strengths and don’t target a batter’s weakness,” he said.
The adverse results in the middle of the campaign have ensured that DC has little wriggle room now, as Munaf admits that the “relax mode” is over. But if the wickets in the latter half of the campaign slow down as the sun beats down and start to aid spin more, he believes that could be to his team’s advantage.
“We have two of the best spinners going around (Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav). So, if the wickets get tired, it would be better for us,” he said, though he felt there won’t be much change.
With South African pacer Lungi Ngidi available after banging his head on the ground a little over a week ago, DC again have their full complement of bowling resources. Kyle Jamieson shared the new ball with Starc in the last game, but the four-foreigner rule imposes its own limitations on team composition.
“Two of our seamers – Aquib Nabi and Mukesh Kumar – are new-ball bowlers. Juggling our resources forced us to leave out David Miller for the last game,” Munaf added.
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More