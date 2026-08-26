Starc replaces Bumrah as No.1 Test bowler, takes top spot for first time in 15-year career

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s stay at the top of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers has come to an end as he was replaced by 36-year-old Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc on Wednesday. Remarkably, this is the first time in Starc’s 15-year Test career that he has taken the top spot in the ICC rankings.

Starc’s rise to the top came after a scintillating performance in Australia’s innings victory against Bangladesh in Mackay in the 2nd Test between the two sides. The pacer took 10 wickets in the match, five of which came in the first four overs itself, as Australia won by an innings and 15 runs. He was ranked third at the start of the Test and jumped past Bumrah and New Zealand’s Matt Henry to take the top spot.