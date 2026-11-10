‘My recollection hasn’t changed’: Starc on Khawaja’s Sandpapergate comments

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Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said his ‘recollection hasn’t changed’ in response to former teammate Usman Khawaja’s comments about the 2018 Sandpapergate conspiracy. Last week, Khawaja had said that the entire Australian team was a part of the conspiracy even though only three players ended up being punished for the scandal.
In his soon-to-be-released book, Khawaja has said that then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and opener Cameron Bancroft were made scapegoats by the game’s administrators, even though the entire team was aware of the plan to use sandpaper to alter the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. In addition to the one-year suspension from playing, Smith and Warner also copped leadership bans from Cricket Australia.
“…I guess I won’t speak on behalf of the bowlers but where I stand, my opinion hasn’t changed, my recollection hasn’t changed from what we said in 2021,” Starc said, referring to the joint statement he issued along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, denying prior knowledge of the plan.
“That’s obviously in a book. That’s for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said in 2021, we weren’t aware of things being taken on the field. That’s what we will leave it for. I haven’t really paid much attention to be fair,” he added.
Meanwhile, Warner had supported Khawaja’s claim via a video on Monday. “This isn’t about reopening old wounds. It’s about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent. Time passing doesn’t replace accountability, and asking questions shouldn’t be mistaken for holding grudges. Respect, honesty and accountability. That’s all anyone can ask for,” Warner wrote, captioning the post.
“It’s been eight years since I’ve spoken on this topic. And Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you’ve done. It’s 100% accurate what you’ve said. Now everyone knows the truth. It’s out there. People wanted to know it; you’ve come out and said it, and now people are saying, ‘Why eight years on?’ Talking about selling a book—this is Usman’s story. This is what Usman believes,” Warner said in the video.