Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Mitchell Starc likely to miss first Test vs India, to join team for Delhi game

Delhi is the venue of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but it's still not confirmed if Starc will be cleared to play that match as well.

In a big blow for Australia, speedster Mitchell Starc on Monday confirmed that he won’t be fit for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India which is due to start from February 9.

He was on stage for the Australia Cricket Awards when the host asked for an injury update to which the 33-year-old replied,” I am track..still a couple of weeks and then probably meet the guys in Delhi..after..hopefully, a first Test match win..get myself into training over there.”

The pacer had suffered a finger injury during the Test series against South Africa in December but was forced to meet the last match of the series.

Meanwhile, Starc and his partner Alyssa Healy were gracing the blue carpet at the aforementioned awards show when the latter confirmed that she had registered for the WPL auction, revealing that she wanted to play for RCB, the team her husband Starc has played for.

“Beggars can’t be choosers. Will wait for the auction to see where I end up but it would actually be nice to go to RCB,” Healy said.

Healy has played 136 WT20Is for Australia and scored 2300 runs, with one century and 12 fifties.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 23:01 IST
