Mitchell Starc on chance to surpass Kapil Dev’s record: ‘It means I’ve played a bit’

With his tally of 433 Test wickets in 105 matches, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc currently sits 12th in the all-time list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. With Australia set to face Bangladesh in a two-Test series later this month, the 36-year-old is poised to overtake former Indian captain Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 Test wickets and former South African pacer Dale Steyn’s tally of 439 Test wickets to enter the top ten. Starc said it was humbling to be mentioned alongside such greats and that it means he has played a bit.

“It means I’ve played a bit. It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about with those guys. But that stuff doesn’t mean a whole lot while you’re still playing. You don’t get too far ahead,” Starc told the Australian Associated Press.