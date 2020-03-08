Watch: Mitchell Starc ‘happiest man on Earth’ as Alyssa Healy smashes barrage of sixes vs India

Alyssa Healy smashed fives sixes in her 75 off 39 balls in the T20 World Cup final. Alyssa Healy smashed fives sixes in her 75 off 39 balls in the T20 World Cup final.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy smashed her way to 75 off 39 balls – the highest individual score in a Women’s T20 World Cup final – as the hosts put up 184/4 in their 20 overs, batting first in the final at the MCG on Sunday.

Among the record crowd in attendance for a Women’s World Cup final was Mitchell Starc, Alyssa Healy’s husband, who had flown to Australia to be in attendance. Starc had left Australia’s tour of South Africa midway to be present for the ‘once-in-a-lifetime chance’.

Not Quinton de cock but Mitch starc is the happiest man of the earth.. 😍😍 want a 100 from Alyssa Healy today.. pic.twitter.com/0bNPx7k5af — Param Jain (@ParamJa07023352) March 8, 2020

Healy’s knock got Australia off to a blistering start as the Indian bowling attack was made to wear a hapless look. She smashed five sixes and seven fours in her knock.

After one of the big hits, the camera turned to Mitchell Starc, who was seen having the time of his life to see his partner demolishing the Indian side with her batting.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” Australia men’s team coach Justin Langer had said when announcing that Starc would be allowed to leave the tour to be at the MCG.

