Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

KL Rahul has animated words with Mitchell Starc after his dismissal is reversed

Mitchell Starc had walked away from the pitch but came back as the third umpire reversed his dismissal. Following this, he was seen having a few words with KL Rahul.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 29, 2020 7:53:10 am
ind vs ausKL Rahul and Mitchell Starc exchange words on Day 4 (Screenshot)

The morning session of the fourth day of the 2nd Test at the MCG was played in a tense atmosphere — with things almost reaching breaking point when Mitchell Starc, who had started walking down to the pavilion, was called back after his dismissal was reversed under unusual circumstances.

Starc, who was given out by the on-field umpire in the 96th over, took a Review against the decision but started to walk back to the pavilion. UltraEdge and Snicko provided no conclusive evidence that Starc had hit the ball, said the third umpire, who said that the impact of the ball had been on the batsman’s foot.

Following this, a decision for LBW for the same ball was also looked at, but India’s Review was displayed as having been taken despite the fielding side not having referred the decision.

Starc was called back following the Review, and his batting partner Nathan Lyon exchanged a word and a smile with him.

However, not everyone greeted Starc back in the same way. KL Rahul, on as a substitute fielder, was seen having an animated conversation with Starc. Starc was seen brushing Rahul away with a laugh.

Australia were soon all out for 200 in their second innings, with a lead of 69.

