KL Rahul has animated words with Mitchell Starc after his dismissal is reversed

The morning session of the fourth day of the 2nd Test at the MCG was played in a tense atmosphere — with things almost reaching breaking point when Mitchell Starc, who had started walking down to the pavilion, was called back after his dismissal was reversed under unusual circumstances.

Starc, who was given out by the on-field umpire in the 96th over, took a Review against the decision but started to walk back to the pavilion. UltraEdge and Snicko provided no conclusive evidence that Starc had hit the ball, said the third umpire, who said that the impact of the ball had been on the batsman’s foot.

Following this, a decision for LBW for the same ball was also looked at, but India’s Review was displayed as having been taken despite the fielding side not having referred the decision.

Aus took the review, not India. But in ball tracking, he showed that India took the review pic.twitter.com/KvnHZpVZip — Nikhil B (@nikhil_positive) December 29, 2020

Starc was called back following the Review, and his batting partner Nathan Lyon exchanged a word and a smile with him.

However, not everyone greeted Starc back in the same way. KL Rahul, on as a substitute fielder, was seen having an animated conversation with Starc. Starc was seen brushing Rahul away with a laugh.

Australia were soon all out for 200 in their second innings, with a lead of 69.