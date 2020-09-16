Mitchell Starc does not Mankad Adil Rashid, lets him off with warning

Mitchell Starc tells Adil Rashid to stay in his crease (Screenshot)

Mitchell Starc gave Adil Rashid a warning to get back in his crease instead of running him out at the non-striker’s end in the 49th over of the English innings in the 3rd ODI vs Australia on Wednesday.

Rashid had smashed Starc for a six two balls before this. He was out of his crease at the non-striker’s end, as England looked to add as many runs as they could at the end of their innings. Starc, who could have knocked off Rashid’s bails to ‘Mankad’ him out, did not. Instead, he pulled up in his bowling action and told Rashid to stay in his crease.

Gotta feel for Mitchell Starc, even after going for plenty he didn’t go for Mankading and gave a clear cut warning to Adil Rashid. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yd8JeYHXJd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 16, 2020

England went on to post 302/7 in their 50 overs.

Starc has previously made his stance on the ‘Mankad’ very clear. The mode of dismissal has two distinct camps even in the Australian team, as had been shown in a team interview video earlier this year. While some like Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have said they are for the Mankad, Starc has always said he will not run out the non-striker while in his delivery stride.

Incidentally, Shikhar Dhawan, on his Test debut, had been unintentionally Mankaded by Starc, with the ball slipping out of his hands. However, Australia had not appealed and Dhawan had carried on batting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd