Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

AUS vs SA: Mitchell Starc bowls despite blood dripping off his finger on Day 3 at MCG

The left-arm-seamer was seen bowling through pain in the game with his trousers stained with blood from his middle finger.

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc bowling with an injured to finger to his bowling hand. (CA)
Australian quick Mitchell Starc was seen bowling despite blood dripping off his finger in the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Starc injured his finger during the morning session on day one while taking a catch at long-on. Starc dislocated the middle finger on his left hand.

Starc bowled four overs in South Africa’s second innings.

At the end of the day’s play, South Africa ended up with 15-1. With Skipper Dean Elgar gone for a duck.

Earlier in the day courtesy of a century from wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey Australia declared at 575-8. Batters Cameron Green and Travis Head chipped one with the 50s.

Speedster Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with his 3-92(25).

Warner was the top scorer in the Australian innings with a 200. Coming into the test match plenty of questions were asked about his form.

Vice-captain Steve Smith said to ABC Sports after his double ton “He’s been a quality player for a long time. You don’t score 25 hundred opening the batting for Australia if you’re not any good. So, you know, he’s been batting really well. I think he said before this game he was coming in a good headspace. He loves batting here at the MCG and yeah he looked on from ball one yesterday. He played exceptionally well. Overnight he was 30-odd not out playing really nicely and just came out and continued on from where he is left off.”

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:41 IST
