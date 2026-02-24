‘I ordered Swiggy once this trip and it didn’t work out’: Mitchell Santner on his health after ‘dodgy burger’ incident in T20 World Cup

There was a time when tours to India came with a quiet subplot for visiting teams from places like Australia and New Zealand: the food. Players would arrive prepared for spin, heat and packed stadiums, but many also carried caution about what might land on their plates. Stories from earlier eras often included upset stomachs, cautious diets and the occasional desperate search for familiar meals.

Over the years, though, that narrative has largely faded. International teams now travel with nutritionists, chefs and carefully managed menus, and India’s hospitality infrastructure around cricket has evolved dramatically. Incidents involving food have become rare talking points rather than tour-wide concerns.

Still, every now and then, one pops up – often with a touch of humour.

On Tuesday, ahead of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo, captain Mitchell Santner was asked whether he had been steering clear of fast food during the tournament. His answer hinted at a lesson learned earlier in the trip.

“Yeah, I’ve ordered Swiggy once this trip, and it didn’t work out, so I haven’t done that since,” Santner said with a laugh. “So, no, I’m all good. We’ve obviously got one more night to get through, but we’ll see.”

The exchange had context, as Santner had missed the league-stage match against Canada in Chennai after what stand-in captain Daryll Mitchell said he had eaten a ‘dodgy burger’.

“Mitch had a bit of a dodgy burger last night, and he’s not feeling too great today, so hopefully he’s good to go in 24 hours,” Mitchell had said.

Story continues below this ad

It was one of those small tournament stories that quickly spreads through dressing rooms and press conferences alike – the kind that adds a human touch to the grind of a World Cup campaign.

For Santner and New Zealand, however, the focus quickly returns to what lies ahead. Their Super 8 campaign has barely begun, with their opening game against Pakistan in this phase abandoned. In a short stage where every match can tilt the standings, the upcoming contest against Sri Lanka suddenly carries added weight.

If New Zealand have ambitions to go deep into the tournament, this is the point where their campaign needs to properly get going. And if Santner’s light-hearted admission is anything to go by, the team will be hoping the only risks they take from here on are with bat and ball – not with online food orders.