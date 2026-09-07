Mitchell Santner warns ‘new-look’ India side on New Zealand pitches in two-Test series

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India’s next big red-ball assignment will be a challenging two-Test tour of New Zealand. Since their first tour of the country in 1967/68, India have won just two Test series in New Zealand – on that maiden tour and in 2008/09. The latter was also the last time that they had won a Test match in New Zealand. India now return with their squad featuring a number of young batters yet to establish themselves and senior spinner-all-rounder Mitchell Santner says that they will have to adapt quickly.
Santner had played a key role in New Zealand’s last Test series against India, which was a historic 3-0 win at the latter’s home. “I think what we spoke about before is trying to adapt quickly,” Santner, who took 7/53 and 6/104 in the second Test at Pune to seal the series win, is quoted as saying on PTI on that tour.
“For a new-look India side, it is probably going to be the first time some players have been playing red-ball (cricket) in New Zealand, where the pitches will be a little bit foreign. They will probably do a bit more than they might do back home.” Santner, however, said the current Indian Test squad is a “well-rounded” side which has been “shaping up nicely”.
“If you look at their squad, it is a very well-rounded squad. You throw (Jasprit) Bumrah back into the bowling attack, you have got (Mohammed) Siraj, (Prasidh) Krishna with the bounce. You have got (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Manav) Suthar to bowl spin. You have got probably a fourth seamer in there as well.”
“It is shaping up nicely. I think it is going to be a great series. Traditionally, it can do a little bit in New Zealand at that time of the year,” Santner said.
He continued, “It could be trying to fight fire with fire, playing your shots. There might be times we need to sit back and let the bowlers go for a bit, try to get the shine off the ball. There is a lot that can go on in the Test matches in New Zealand. It is going to be an exciting series and one that we can’t wait for.”
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