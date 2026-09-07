Mitchell Santner warns ‘new-look’ India side on New Zealand pitches in two-Test series

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

India’s next big red-ball assignment will be a challenging two-Test tour of New Zealand. Since their first tour of the country in 1967/68, India have won just two Test series in New Zealand – on that maiden tour and in 2008/09. The latter was also the last time that they had won a Test match in New Zealand. India now return with their squad featuring a number of young batters yet to establish themselves and senior spinner-all-rounder Mitchell Santner says that they will have to adapt quickly.

Santner had played a key role in New Zealand’s last Test series against India, which was a historic 3-0 win at the latter’s home. “I think what we spoke about before is trying to adapt quickly,” Santner, who took 7/53 and 6/104 in the second Test at Pune to seal the series win, is quoted as saying on PTI on that tour.