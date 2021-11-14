scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests

Conway broke his hand as New Zealand defeated England on Wednesday to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup.

By: Reuters
November 14, 2021
Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchel, New Zealand Test Team, Ind vs NZ Test, BLACKCAPS, BLACKCAPS Test squad, Sports News, Indian ExpressNew Zealand's batsman Daryl Mitchell watches his shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Batsman Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand’s squad for the test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,” coach Gary Stead said.”Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he’s certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

“He’s proven he can perform in test cricket and I know he’s excited to rejoin the test group.”New Zealand’s two-test series against India begins in Kanpur on Nov. 25 with the second test starting in Mumbai on Dec. 3.

