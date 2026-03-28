Mitchell Marsh looking to be the ‘best possible support’ for Rishabh Pant at LSG: ‘We’ve got some really good leaders’

Rishabh Pant had a bit of a false start last season as the Lucknow Super Giants’ captain and main man. Pant ended the season with a century that pretty much encapsulated the best facets of his sheer batting talent but despite that 61-ball 118, he ended the season with a season’s tally of just 269 runs in 13 innings. He will be looking to make amends this year while trying to regain his spot in the Indian limited overs sides and he has a couple of international captains to bank in the LSG squad, one of whom is Australia’s Mitchell Marsh.

“It’s just about contributing as best you can, being the best support possible for Rishabh. He’s a great young guy who leads his team really well. He’s always open to feedback, suggestions, and takes on board whatever you say,” Marsh told PTI in an interview.