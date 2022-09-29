‘The amount of money he’s going to earn over the next 10 years, I’m going to be looking for a couple of free feeds’: Mitch Marsh on Cameron Green

One positive that Australia can take from their recent T20 Series victory against India is the emergence of young Cameron Green. Even though he is not in Australia’s plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the swashbuckling batter is one to keep an eye out for the future, according to Mitchell Marsh.

Used predominantly as an opener against India, Green scored 61 (off 30 balls), five and 51 (off 25) in the 3 T20Is respectively.

“It’s just the start of his T20 career. The amount of money he’s going to earn over the next 10 years, I’m going to be looking for a couple of free feeds,” Marsh said to cricket.com.au.

And he clearly is on to something. If you see Green bat at the top of the order, you can’t help but feel that a future IPL contract is well on his way very soon.

“People from the outside might be surprised but no one’s surprised (internally). He’s a super talent. He was given a role to go out and be really aggressive.”

“Most importantly for me it’s the unselfishness – he’s got incredible skill, but for a young guy who hasn’t got a cemented spot in that team to play fearless cricket, that shows more about him than his actual skill,” the allrounder added.

“To have someone like him not in your team, it shows how good we are. We’re the defending world champions for a reason,” Marsh signed off.

The 23-year-old Green is in the Australia squad for the T20I series against West Indies on the Gold Coast and Brisbane.