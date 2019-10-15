Mitchell Marsh breaks his hand after punching wall in frustration

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh broke his hand punching a dressing-room wall in frustration during a Sheffield Shield match and could be out of action for six weeks.

Advertising

Western Australia captain Marsh took his anger out on the wall after he was dismissed for 53 on the final day of his team’s drawn game against Tasmania on Sunday.

Scans confirmed the 27-year-old had fractured his right hand and he faces a race to be fit for the first Test of Australia’s two-match series against Pakistan starting on November 21.

“It certainly will be an isolated incident… it won’t be happening again. It’s a good lesson for me, hopefully, it’s a good lesson for other people as well,” Marsh told reporters.

Advertising

“At the end of the day, it’s a game of cricket. Sometimes you get beaten, you get out, and you can’t be punching walls. As a captain, I’ve done a lot of work in setting a good example on and off the field over the last 18 months since I took over. This is a small hiccup for me.”

Marsh was recalled to Australia’s test side for the final Ashes match against England last month and national coach Justin Langer has been in touch with him.

“He just told me I’m an idiot basically. He was disappointed for me,” said Marsh, the son of former Australia opener Geoff Marsh.

“Just the feeling of letting your teammates down and not being able to be a part of the journey for the next four to six weeks, that was the point I wanted to stress to the lads, that I was sorry.”