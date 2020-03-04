Mitchell Johnson takes a dig at Virat Kohli after ‘India mein dikha doonga’ claim

Mitchell Johnson’s rivalry with Virat Kohli goes back a long way. (File Photo) Mitchell Johnson’s rivalry with Virat Kohli goes back a long way. (File Photo)

Mitchell Johnson and Virat Kohli’s on-field rivalry goes back a long way. But most of it stemmed from the 2014 Adelaide Test when Johnson threw a ball that hit Kohli on the body. According to the former Australian speedster, he was legitimately trying to run out Kohli but the action did not go down well with the Indian skipper.

Later on, Kohli reacted to the clash and remarked that he had no respect for Johnson which left the Aussie star quite annoyed.

However, this time the 38-year-old added a bit of humour to this evolving rivalry, as he reacted to Kohli’s controversial statement at the end of day 3 during the recently concluded second Test between India and New Zealand.

“Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (When they will come to India, we will show them),” Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic while fielding at the slip cordon.

India suffered a defeat in the Christchurch game after which Johnson took to his official Instagram handle and updated a story with a screenshot of the same news and wrote, “This gave me a laugh.”

Kohli had also snapped at a journalist in the post-match press conference on Monday when he was asked about his animated celebration following Kane Williamson’s dismissal.

“Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?” asked the reporter.

“What do you think?” Kohli replied back.

“I asked you the question?”

“I am asking you the answer,” Kohli said, visibly frustrated by the journalist’s questions. “You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” said Kohli.

