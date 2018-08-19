Mitchell Johnson retires from all forms of cricket

Mitchell Johnson won the IPL in 2017 with the Mumbai Indians (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mitchell Johnson won the IPL in 2017 with the Mumbai Indians (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. Johnson made the decision public through an article that he wrote on the Australian news website PerthNow. “It’s over. I’ve bowled my final ball. Taken my final wicket. Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” the fast bowler wrote in his article.

Johnson has been struggling with a niggling back problem because of which his appearances for his Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders was limited to just six in 2018. In July, he had announced his decision to retire from Australia’s Big Bash League. “I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year. But the fact is my body is starting to shut down. During this year’s Indian Premier League tournament I had a few back problems and that was probably a sign that it was time to move on,” said Johnson.

Mitchell Johnson is the fourth highest wicket-taker in Tests for Australia. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Johnson is the fourth highest wicket-taker in Tests for Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Johnson had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2015 but was pretty much a constant in the Big Bash and the IPL. He ended his Test career with 313 wickets and is thus only behind Shane Warne, Denis Lillee and Glen McGrath on the all-time wicket-takers list for Australia in the longest format of the game. Johnson said that he would like to take up coaching responsibilities in the future. “My competitive urge hasn’t left me and hopefully that’s something I can use to channel into a coaching or mentoring role in the future. I’m a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd