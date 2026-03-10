Mitchell Johnson hails IPL’s role in India’s T20 rise: ‘Years of building it into a global powerhouse have paid off’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has credited the role of the Indian Premier League in the evolution of India’s T20 cricket, stating that the investment made both on and off the field had contributed to the growth of the format in the country.
“The Indian Premier League has invested enormous time, energy and money into developing the format. That investment has happened both on and off the field, and tournaments like this show the results of that commitment.”
“I recently touched on Australia’s Big Bash League and how Australia failing to reach the Super 8 stage wasn’t a great advertisement for the competition,” Johnson wrote in his column for ‘The West Australian’.
“India, on the other hand, has demonstrated the strength of their T20 system through performances rather than words. That’s something Australian cricket historically prided itself on, showing the world how things were done through results on the field, and that’s why Australia’s performance this World Cup hurts,” he added.
The 44-year-old said that the time spent in making the IPL a powerhouse, for a number of years, had borne fruit, and India’s cricketing depth was a reflection of it.
“India’s success suggests that the years of building the IPL into a global powerhouse have paid off. The depth, experience and confidence of their players reflect that environment. Even if they were to fall short in the final, the broader message has already been delivered. India have proven that their T20 structure works,” the former fast bowler wrote.
Johnson played six seasons in the IPL and won three titles with the Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015 and 2017 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
He last played in the league in 2018, where he featured in six matches for Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed a mere two wickets. Overall, Johnson took 61 wickets in 54 IPL matches.
