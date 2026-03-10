Mitchell Johnson hails IPL’s role in India’s T20 rise: ‘Years of building it into a global powerhouse have paid off’

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has credited the role of the Indian Premier League in the evolution of India’s T20 cricket, stating that the investment made both on and off the field had contributed to the growth of the format in the country.

“The Indian Premier League has invested enormous time, energy and money into developing the format. That investment has happened both on and off the field, and tournaments like this show the results of that commitment.”

“I recently touched on Australia’s Big Bash League and how Australia failing to reach the Super 8 stage wasn’t a great advertisement for the competition,” Johnson wrote in his column for ‘The West Australian’.