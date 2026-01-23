‘My mistake surprised even me’: Bengal captain Easwaran suffers bizarre run out after leaving crease for drinks in Ranji Trophy match

The opening day of the second half of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season witnessed some bizarre moments across the country, but none could match the unusual dismissal that Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran experienced on Thursday.

Batting for his first century in First-Class cricket in over a year, Easwaran looked well set to break the drought after Services opted to field first at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani. Teaming up with Sudip Chatterjee, Easwaran put on a 151-run partnership before a lapse in judgment and awareness at the crease from the non-striker’s end marked his dismissal in unusual fashion.

The brain-fade occurred off the final delivery of the 41st over when Easwaran’s opening partner, Chatterjee, tapped a delivery from Services’ bowler Aditya Kumar back to him. Easwaran stepped out of his crease and began walking off the field, assuming the over was complete, and drinks were called in a clear misunderstanding of the situation.