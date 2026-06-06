Mission T20 World Cup 2028: India selectors shift from reputations to promise

Less than three months after lifting the T20 World Cup, India have already begun turning the page. The squads announced for the Ireland and England series on Saturday reflected a sweeping reset rather than minor tinkering — a World Cup-winning captain discarded, a 15-year-old fast-tracked into the senior setup and a new leadership group entrusted with taking the team into its next cycle.

The contrast with the squad that lifted the T20 World Cup is striking. Of the 15 players selected for that tournament, only 10 feature in the squad for Ireland and England. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to the title, has been dropped entirely. So too have Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

In their place come a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, a new vice-captain in Tilak Varma, teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a crop of new names that includes Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Jasprit Bumrah has not been selected for these tours, but has been picked for the Asian Games in Japan in September. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that the decision to move on from Surya was not easy.

“It’s a tough one, having just won the World Cup… Partly his (Surya’s) own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup. We thought this was the best way forward,” Agarkar said in the press conference on Saturday.

The decision marks a remarkable turnaround for Surya, who was at the centre of celebrations when India lifted the trophy in March, but now finds himself out of the T20 setup.

While the leadership change has grabbed the headlines, the promotion of Tilak Varma to vice-captaincy perhaps offers a bigger clue to India’s long-term thinking. The left-hander is only 23, but is already a key member of India’s white-ball plans. By making him the deputy at such a young age, the selectors have signalled that he will be central to India’s plans for the next T20 cycle.

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The most eye-catching addition, though, is Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old became one of the stories of IPL 2026 with his fearless batting and now finds himself in the senior national team. Agarkar suggested the teenager had made selection unavoidable.

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“He’s almost forced us to pick him with how well he’s played. I know his age and how early he is in his career. But we can all see what kind of talent he has,” he said.

For Sooryavanshi, the call-up caps a rise that has been almost unprecedented in Indian cricket. The teenager made his first-class debut in January 2024 and will now rub shoulders with international stars. Alongside Sooryavanshi, uncapped pacer Prince Yadav represents another example of domestic and IPL performances being rewarded.

“We saw him (Prince) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and he looked impressive. He can move the ball, bowls towards the end of the innings. He kind of fits everything in white-ball cricket,” Agarkar said.

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If Sooryavanshi’s selection points towards the future, Pandya’s omission underlines how quickly things can change in T20 cricket. The all-rounder was India’s vice-captain when they won the 2024 T20 World Cup and one of the team’s most influential players, but now finds himself outside the squad as selectors explore alternative options.

“Hardik is one of our best white-ball players. It also gives us an opportunity to give someone like Nitish Reddy a few opportunities with T20 cricket. So, there will be a little bit of a separation with regards to T20. But the main objective is to see if he (Pandya) can start playing well and stay healthy with 50-over cricket,” Agarkar said.

There are notable continuities, too. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar all remain part of the setup. Yet the overall message from Saturday’s selections was unmistakable. India haven’t merely replaced one captain with another. They have broadened the player pool, invested in youth and started the process of building towards the next T20 World Cup.

The Surya era is over; the Iyer era has begun.

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Squads for Ireland and England series: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Squad for 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.