‘Missed this sight anyone?’ BCCI announces Jasprit Bumrah’s return

Jasprit Bumrah was seeing training with Team India in Guwahati on Friday. (File Photo) Jasprit Bumrah was seeing training with Team India in Guwahati on Friday. (File Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their first T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Closely monitored by team’s support headed by Ravi Shastri, Bumrah hit the straps straightway, bowling with pace on a breezy winter evening even as the Sri Lankan team decided to take rest for the day.

Bumrah was seen mixing up his deliveries as there were yorkers, variety of bouncers, bowling in tandem with Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube. He also did the single stump practice to get his channel right.

After bowling every delivery, Bumrah was seen engaged in a discussion with the team think-tank as he continued the exercise for about 45 minutes.

Back in my comfort zone 🇮🇳🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/wQq3Inqlzl — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 3, 2020

The Indian fielding session was mainly about taking high catches with the likes of Kohli, Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer taking turns under lights to get into the groove.

And…He’s BACK 🤟🏻👌🏻👌🏻@Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pTIq84RXee — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2020

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were not seen during India’s optional practice.

Having missed competitive cricket for more than three months due to his lower back injury, the three-match T20I series will mark the return of Bumrah in the New Year after achieving some high points in a phenomenal 2019.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App