Misery continues for David Warner in Canada T20 tournament

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner. (Source: Express Archive) Former Australia vice-captain David Warner. (Source: Express Archive)

David Warner’s miserable return to cricket continued Sunday when he faced only six balls for four runs as his Winnipeg Hawks team lost to Vancouver Knights by six wickets at the Global T20 Canada tournament. On Friday, the former Australia vice-captain lasted just two balls when he was dismissed for one run in his first game since his country’s ball-tampering scandal.

Winnipeg was put into bat Sunday and made 156-9 with opener Warner the first man out, caught by Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell (3-28). Tion Webster top-scored in the innings with 49 not out off 34 balls at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground. In reply, Vancouver reached 162-4 in 17.4 overs with Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat smashing 65 off 33, including five sixes.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March. Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in Canada, where Smith is also making his comeback.

Later on Sunday, Fabian Allen made an unbeaten 75 batting at No. 8 for Wests Indies “B” who beat the Edmonton Royals by three wickets. The West Indies team was 66-6 chasing Edmonton’s 155 when Allen came to the crease and steered them home in partnerships of 55 with Shamar Springer (15) and 38, unbroken, with Jeremiah Lewis.

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien top-scored with 49 from 17 balls for Edmonton who were bowled out in 19.4 overs. Obed McCoy took 4-22 for the West Indies, including the wickets of Farhaan Berharien (29) and Shahid Afridi (13). The six-team tournament side, is a partnership between Cricket Canada and the Mercuri Group, an India-based media and talent management company.

It runs through July 15.

