Toggle Menu
Misbah ul Haq burns reporter with wit for asking about Pakistan’s ‘Tuk Tuk problem’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/misbah-ul-haq-wit-reporter-pakistan-tuk-tuk-problem-6029123/

Misbah ul Haq burns reporter with wit for asking about Pakistan’s ‘Tuk Tuk problem’

Misbah ul Haq, the new Pakistan head coach, was asked about the strike rate problem of Pakistani batsmen at a press conference on Wednesday. Misbah 'Tuk tuk' ul Haq came up with a witty reply, the vitriol of which the reporter is bound to remember for the rest of his life.

Misbah ul Haq was addressing a press conference on Wednesday (File Photo)

Misbah ul Haq, the new Pakistan head coach, was asked about the strike rate problem of Pakistani batsmen at a press conference on Wednesday. Misbah ‘Tuk tuk’ ul Haq came up with a witty reply, the vitriol of which the reporter is bound to remember for the rest of his life.

The question, ill-advised as it would be apparent moments later, was: “There has been more of tuk tuk and less of hard hitting. There have been centuries scored of 235 balls. Even when you batted, there was a notion that you do more of tuk tuk and less hard hitting. As the new head coach and batting coach, do you have a plan to change this approach or will the team continue doing tuk tuk?”

Misbah took his time before coming up with a response.

He then said: “In my opinion, there is a lot of stress on tuk tuk in your question.”

With the others at the conference roaring out in laughter at Misbah’s response, he continued: “Looks like you didn’t get a car today.”

Advertising

“Or maybe someone has asked you to try and irritate the coach.”

Pakistan are preparing to host Sri Lanka in a series of ODIs and T20Is starting from Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android