scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Misbah-ul-Haq was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests.

By: PTI | Kingston |
Updated: August 25, 2021 8:27:49 pm
Misbah-ul-Haq is the head coach of Pakistan. (File)

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay here in quarantine for the next 10 days even as the rest of the squad flies out to Lahore after completing a Test and T20 series.

“Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later on Wednesday, it added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and well being.

Pakistan had drawn 1-1 against West Indies in the two-match Test series which ended on Tuesday.

They had won the preceding four-match T20I series 1-0.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Paralympics 2020
Paralympics 2020: Steely resolve and extraordinary courage on display
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 25: Latest News