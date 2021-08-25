Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay here in quarantine for the next 10 days even as the rest of the squad flies out to Lahore after completing a Test and T20 series.

“Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later on Wednesday, it added.

The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and well being.

Pakistan had drawn 1-1 against West Indies in the two-match Test series which ended on Tuesday.

They had won the preceding four-match T20I series 1-0.