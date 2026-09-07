Misbah-ul-Haq slams Pakistan’s double standards: ‘Soft corner for foreign coaches’

After stepping down as Pakistan’s national selector, former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has opened a can of worms by claiming that foreign coaches are given different treatment in Pakistan cricket compared to home-grown coaches. He claimed that Pakistani coaches are subject to more scrutiny than their international counterparts from all quarters, not just from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches,” Misbah said on a Pakistani TV show before raising some interesting points about foreign coaches.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong in having foreign coaches but what bothers me is we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches,” Misbah continued. “We tend to give foreign coaches more authority and power and he is held less responsible if the team performs poorly. In contrast, local coaches are always facing scrutiny from everyone.”

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel as they await third umpire’s decision on Rizwan’s wicket on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo) Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel as they await third umpire’s decision on Rizwan’s wicket on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Misbah’s comments come as PCB took the unprecedented decision of sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul in the middle of the England tour with Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson and former Australia seamer Ashley Noffke taking charge for the final Test. Pakistan cricket finds itself staring into an abyss, after losing the three-Test series against England by losing the first two Tests. The final Test will start soon, but PCB has already cracked the whip by sending home seven players from the side in England. Pakistan lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and then the second Test to England at Lord’s by 194 runs.

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Addressing the withering scrutiny that Pakistan players are subject to from all sides back home, Misbah said: “It becomes very difficult for our players to regain form and confidence.”

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He pointed at the lack of a long-term plan in Pakistan.

“We shouldn’t panic and do cosmetic surgery because of pressure. We need to analyse performances and the situation and then decide how to move forward,” Misbah said.

“Unfortunately we are used to taking reactive decisions in Pakistan cricket.”