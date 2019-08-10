Misbah ul Haq front-runner in Pakistan’s head coach race: Reports

Pakistan Cricket is undergoing some drastic changes after the World Cup 2019 debacle. The PCB is looking for a new head coach after the board did not renew the contract of coach Mickey Aurthur after the team failed to qualify for the second round of the World Cup. As per reports, Arthur wanted to spend two more years as Pakistan’s coach but the board removed him and his coaching staff.

According to a report in news.com.pk suggested that former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who is respected by former and current lot of cricketers in Pakistan, is one of the leading contenders to be Pakistan’s next head coach. The veteran Pakistan cricketer does not have an experience of coaching a team and if handed the job, it will be his first coaching assignment.

He retired from the game in 2017 on the tour of West Indies, along with Younis Khan. He played 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 29 T20Is. Regarded as one of the finest Test captains for Pakistan, Misbah led the team in 56 Tests out of which they won 26 matches and lost 19. A total of 11 Tests ended in a draw.

Apart from Misbah, the name of Mike Hesson is also making rounds. He came into the spotlight after being appointed as the head coach of New Zealand. Kiwis qualified for the final of World Cup 2015 under him. One of the things that goes in favour of Misbah is that he has played with most of the guys in the squad and knows them well. PCB is expected to name the new head coach for the side before the international assignment against Sri Lanka.