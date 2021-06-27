We have to live without him: Misbah-ul-Haq on Younis Khan’s departure

It was Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq who had advised the country’s cricket board to appoint Younis Khan as the full-time batting coach. But now after Khan’s resignation, Misbah has said that he along with his squad does not want to delve too much into the episode.

Speaking to reporters from room isolation in Derby, the 47-year-old maintained that he doesn’t want to comment on the matter mutually decided between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis.

“I won’t comment further as the matter is between PCB and Younis. We have to move forward with the resources we have,” Misbah said.

“Of course, the players have benefited from Younis’s experience but now we have to live without it,” he added.

Earlier, Younis Khan on Tuesday stepped down as Pakistan’s batting coach in a surprise decision which the cricket board said was agreed upon “reluctantly but amicably” even though no reasons were specified for it.

The Pakistan team is due to start a tour of the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is. The team will next go to the West Indies from July 21 to August 24 to feature in five T20Is and two Tests.