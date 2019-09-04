Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan new head coach, Waqar Younis bowling coach

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been named Pakistan’s head coach on a three-year contract on Wednesday with pace great Waqar Younis joining him as the team’s new bowling coach.

Misbah and Waqar have worked together in the past when the former was the Pakistan captain and the latter was the head coach. Misbah will also take over as the chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six first-class associations sides as his fellow selectors.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨@captainmisbahpk named Pakistan head coach and chief selector. MORE 🔽 https://t.co/dlN8MggeUZ pic.twitter.com/b8HTttdhFy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2019

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Misbah will also serve as Pakistan’s chief selector, leading Pakistan cricket with the dual key roles.Misbah was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel that comprised former captain and manager Intikhab Alam, former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricketer Zakir Khan following a robust recruitment process.

On the recommendation of Misbah, the cricket board also named two-time former head coach and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

The decision follows PCB’s decision to not renew head coach Mickey Arthur’s contract after the team’s failure to reach the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup. Misbah, Pakistan’s most successful and longest serving test captain, retired from international cricket in 2017 after a distinguished career but played for Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament.

