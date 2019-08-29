Misbah-ul-Haq’s reportedly seeks salary equal to ex-coach Mickey Arthur’s, PCB reluctant

After Mickey Arthur’s removal as the head coach of the Pakistan national team, retired cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq is considered the top contender to replace him. However, according to a report from Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issues with the salary he is seeking.

Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune reported the former Pakistani skipper is keen on getting a salary in line with what his predecessor Arthur was getting. The report said the South African was paid $20,000 per month as coach.

Another factor that could reportedly lead to a deadlock in Misbah’s appointment is his role in the Pakistan Super League. The former Pakistani cricketer is currently the coach of a PSL franchise, a position he reportedly wants to retain even he becomes the coach of the national squad.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had made it clear that having a dual role, with the national side and PSL franchise will no longer be possible.

However, in the past former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, Arthur, and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood were part of Pakistan’s domestic T20 League while working with the national team.

Apart from Misbah, former Pakistan coach Mohsin Khan and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones have also applied for the position of head coach.