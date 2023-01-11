scorecardresearch
‘Babar is being forced to become weak’: Misbah ul-Haq backs Babar Azam captaincy

The former skipper said that there was a ‘visible’ campaign in questions and press conferences towards Azam that was attempting to weaken his stewardship.

Misbah ul haq, Babar AzamWhile the Test team was under pressure to perform, Misbah admitted that Pakistan’s white ball cricket was doing well. (FILE)
Former Pakistan captain Misbah Ul-Haq said that there was a ‘visible’ campaign to weaken the stewardship of current skipper Babar Azam. Misbah said that the spectacle was disturbing the functioning of the team.

“It is visible, Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good. The kind of press conferences and questions being asked from Babar, everyone is watching,” Misbah said to Geo News.

“If there is a decision to be made, everyone should sit together and make a decision. The players, the selection committee, and the board should sit down and make a decision comfortably. They should review the situation and If they think changes should be made, then they should do it. If you put pressure on someone for any other reason, the whole team will be disturbed. It should not happen,” he added.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Azam’s Pakistan team have been through a rough patch in Tests recently. They went through a whitewash in a three-match Test series at home, to England as recently as December. That dismal result was then followed up by a two-match series against New Zealand, which later ended in a draw as well.

While the Test team was under pressure to perform, Misbah admitted that Pakistan’s white ball cricket was doing well. “Pakistan team is undoubtedly a powerhouse in white ball cricket. Pakistan’s bowlers and batters are top in white ball cricket,” Misbah said.

But he also added that having two captains for two different formats was not the way to go. Misbah said that the rise in competition from that situation created issues within the team.

“Appointing separate captains shakes up everything as it gives birth to competition. It creates a political environment,” he concluded.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
Punjab Govt releases funds to provide printed material to students for exam prep

